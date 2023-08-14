Bengaluru: BBMP chief denies loss of files in blaze

The fire that consumed the quality control lab at the BBMP headquarters on Friday is unlikely to have destroyed files of its works, the civic body asserted on Sunday. “We do not keep records in the lab,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, responding to reporters’ queries.
“We do not have information on the files being destroyed. The records are kept in the adjoining building, which is safe,” Girinath said. He added that an internal inquiry has been launched into Friday’s fire incident and a report will be submitted to the government by August-end.
Given that the fire broke out after the state government ordered a special investigation into all the civic projects carried out by the BBMP, there are widespread suspicions that the files could have been destroyed in the fire.
The civic body also registered a police complaint against three employees on Saturday for negligence while testing the quality of bitumen in the lab. The employees did not take safety precautions while conducting the tests.
Victims stable, vitals normal
As of 7 pm on Sunday, six out of the nine victims of the fire accident were declared stable with normal vitals. Their respiratory systems will be monitored for the next three to four days for any inhalation injuries.
The remaining three are critical, but have been stabilised with medical intervention. One of them, Kiran, underwent dialysis for the third time on Sunday. Jyothi, who suffered facial and airway oedema (swelling), is being treated with anti-oedema measures and has a high-flow nasal cannula for oxygen supply. Shivakumar also has airway oedema and reduced urine output. Doctors are working on balancing his fluids and supplying oxygen through a high-flow catheter.