Bengaluru: BBMP chief denies loss of files in blaze

The remaining three are critical, but have been stabilised with medical intervention. One of them, Kiran, underwent dialysis for the third time on Sunday. Jyothi, who suffered facial and airway oedema (swelling), is being treated with anti-oedema measures and has a high-flow nasal cannula for oxygen supply. Shivakumar also has airway oedema and reduced urine output. Doctors are working on balancing his fluids and supplying oxygen through a high-flow catheter.