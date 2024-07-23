BBMP chief directs officials to swiftly identify vending zones  

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed officials to swiftly identify vending zones to facilitate smooth business for street vendors.
Girinath said the civic body has already formulated the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to hold a survey of street vendors based on which vending zones will be marked.
“To ascertain the number of street vendors in the city, a survey is crucial. I have directed the officials to designate teams to take up the survey and complete it within the set time,” he said.
Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner (Welfare), BBMP, said mobile and web applications have been developed to conduct the survey.
“The survey findings will be presented before the Town Vending Committee (TVC). We will call for objections from them and then publish it on the BBMP website,” he said.
DH recently reported that the civic body is all set to hold the street vendors’ survey.
Published 22 July 2024, 21:41 IST