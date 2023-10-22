BBMP cuts pothole-filling grants by 25%

If engineers use funds wisely, they can fill over 1,250 potholes in a ward. According to them, filling a one-square-metre pothole costs Rs 1,200. Ahead of the elections, the BBMP had asphalted many ward roads as each MLA received amounts between Rs 80 crore and Rs 200 crore from the government. If the allocations are considered, a large number of ward roads will fall under the defect liability period (DLP) where the contractor himself is expected to fix the potholes.