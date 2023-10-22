BBMP cuts pothole-filling grants by 25%

Bengaluru: As the monsoon comes to an end, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is likely to resume filling potholes.
The civic body has released Rs 15 lakh to each of the 225 wards for fixing roads that are often broken, even without permission, to lay utilities.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said zonal and ward engineers have been asked to fill potholes from November. “Each ward gets a sum of Rs 15 lakh. Some of them have already started floating tenders. The contract will be for a period of 12 months,” he said.
The allocation of Rs 15 lakh a year, which totals Rs 33 crore for 225 wards, is less compared to the previous year when the BBMP released Rs 20 lakh per ward. The civic body reportedly cut down the grants as the top brass was not happy with the way the funds were utilised.
If engineers use funds wisely, they can fill over 1,250 potholes in a ward. According to them, filling a one-square-metre pothole costs Rs 1,200. Ahead of the elections, the BBMP had asphalted many ward roads as each MLA received amounts between Rs 80 crore and Rs 200 crore from the government. If the allocations are considered, a large number of ward roads will fall under the defect liability period (DLP) where the contractor himself is expected to fix the potholes.
On social media, many citizens have complained about the poor condition of roads in many parts of Bengaluru. The BBMP provides separate grants for the upkeep of major roads and the civic body is yet to make public its action plan.