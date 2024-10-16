BBMP deploys two tractors to evacuate Kendriya Vihar residents

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a> on Wednesday deployed two tractors to rescue residents of Kendriya Vihar apartment complex in Yelahanka, which was inundated with three feet of water. This apartment – where a majority of the residents are retired central government employees – frequently experiences flooding as it is located just adjacent to Yelahanka lake. </p><p>BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath visited the apartment building, where workers were pumping out the water. “We are constructing a temporary drain on private land to facilitate water drainage. Additionally, we’ve set up a help desk and are providing residents with drinking water, milk, bread, and biscuits,” he stated.</p>.Rains trigger flooding in low-lying areas of Bengaluru East, North . <p>He noted that the tractors are being used to help residents enter and exit the apartment complex safely. In addition to Kendriya Vihar, the Ramanashree California layout also experienced flooding, prompting the BBMP to deploy pumps for water removal.</p><p>The northern and eastern parts of Bengaluru suffered the most following a spell of heavy rains. </p><p><strong>“All our lakes are full”</strong></p><p>Tushar Girinath said almost all lakes in Bengaluru are full. “The city received 50 to 60 mm of rain between 8 AM and 6 pm on Tuesday. This is significant, especially considering that Bengaluru recorded only about 33 mm of rain from October 14 to 17,” he said. He explained that irrigation canals were turned into stormwater drains, and noted that recent construction in the outskirts has narrowed these drainage systems.</p><p>Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urged opposition parties to refrain from damaging the city's reputation with unwarranted remarks. “Bengaluru has faced unexpected rainfall. As a precaution, we’ve declared a school holiday and anticipate further rain today. Our government is ready to manage the situation.”</p>