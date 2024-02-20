BBMP employee booked for forging 'A' khata documents

Bengaluru: A BBMP employee was among two booked for allegedly forging ‘A’ khata documents and illegally including a name.
The suspects are Omkar Murthy, a first division assistant at the BBMP’s RR Nagar subdivision, and Yathin Gowtham, whose name was added to the records. The complaint revealed that the alleged fraud surfaced during the ongoing digitisation of revenue records across all BBMP zones, initiated in November 2023.
The complaint filed by an assistant revenue officer stated that Murthy, while scanning the 'A' khata documents for Halegevaderahalli, purportedly included Gowtham's name on page 122. The officer claimed that Murthy made the entry without seeking any documents from Gowtham.
The case has been lodged at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station under relevant sections of the IPC, including forgery and cheating.