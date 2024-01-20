BBMP engineer, aide caught with Rs 25,000 bribe

Bengaluru: Lokayukta police on Friday trapped and arrested Praveen B, a BBMP assistant engineer from the Prashanth Nagar ward in Vijayanagar, and his purported accomplice for taking a bribe.
The arrests followed a complaint filed by Raghunandan BS, who alleged that Praveen demanded Rs 35,000 to replace electric cables at his shop and to permit road-digging.
On Tuesday, Lokayukta police caught Praveen and his accomplice Suresh taking Rs 25,000 from Raghunandan as the first installment.
The BBMP official was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Lokayukta police said in a statement.