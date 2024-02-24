BBMP engineers receive road safety training  

Bengaluru: Nearly 34 engineers from the BBMP recently underwent technical training aimed at enhancing the safety and walkability of Bengaluru's streets.
The initiative is part of the ongoing 'Namma Raste' programme, where the BBMP is receiving technical expertise from WRI India as part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS).
During the training, WRI India introduced global best practices that have proven successful in rapidly implementing effective road projects in cities worldwide, which can be adapted to suit Bengaluru's specific needs.
"Engineers were trained on identifying projects focused on human-centric aspects that improve urban mobility and safety of all road users, effective and efficient ways of identifying projects, to create better Requests for Proposals (RFPs) that would result in good quality Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), and a platform for exchange of information and ideas among engineering teams,” a BBMP statement said.
The workshop is the first in a series planned under the 'Namma Raste 2.0' programme that provides technical knowledge to make roads safer, inclusive, and resilient.
