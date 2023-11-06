BBMP faces ire over evicting street vendors in Jayanagar

Bengaluru: The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Karnataka, on Sunday took strong objection to the BBMP’s plan to evict street vendors in Jayanagar.
The forum cited sections of the Street Vending Act that bar the civic body from evicting or re-locating street vendors without identifying a new place for them to continue their business.
The officials reportedly warned the street vendors to pack off a day after BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and MLA C K Ramamurthy inspected the Jayanagar Shopping Complex over complaints of mismanagement.
In a statement, the AICCTU said street vendors were concerned about their livelihood after the BBMP officials orally issued instructions to vacate.
“The BBMP has neither issued any written notice nor has it had any discussion with the town vending committee.
As per the Street Vending Act, the BBMP cannot evict or relocate street vendors until it holds a survey and identifies a new place of work in consultation with the vendors,” the forum said.