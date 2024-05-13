BBMP frames new policy allowing private entities to maintain lakes  

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has framed a new policy allowing private entities, nonprofits, and citizen groups to contribute funds and resources to develop and maintain lakes.

The private entities can either take up lake works on their own or through the civic body. The move comes almost four years after the BBMP discontinued tie-ups with private parties following a court order.

Dubbed the BBMP Community Involvement for Lake Conservation Policy, 2024, the framework is currently pending approval from the Karnataka High Court.