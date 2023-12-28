BBMP garbage compactor kills rider

Bengaluru: A BBMP garbage compactor hit the back of a scooter in Banashankari in southern Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, causing the rider to fall and sustain severe head injuries. He died on the spot.
The accident occurred at 2.15 pm, said the Banashankari traffic police. They identified the victim as Mudassir, 42, a resident of Yarab Nagar and a welder by profession.
Police sources said that Mudassir was riding on the Yarab Nagar Main Road towards Bendre Circle when the speeding compactor hit the back of his scooter, causing him to fall on the road. The compactor partially ran over him, and he died on the spot. The driver of the compactor fled from the vehicle after the accident and is still absconding, police said.
They have filed a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.