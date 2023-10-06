Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP gets 64 junior engineers

On September 20, DH reported that the UDD was delaying the process of deputing these engineers, although the PWD had completed the process of recruitment long ago and handed them over to the UDD on August 30.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 21:41 IST

Follow Us

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has finally signed off on the appointments of 64 civil engineers after sitting on the file for more than 30 days, all in violation of standard procedures. These engineers, recruited by the Public Works Department, will be deputed to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which is short-staffed. 

On September 20, DH reported that the UDD was delaying the process of deputing these engineers, although the PWD had completed the process of recruitment long ago and handed them over to the UDD on August 30. 

These engineers will be posted in BBMP wards where the responsibilities include attending to grievances raised by citizens, scrutinising building plan violations, and ensuring the upkeep of wards through regular maintenance of
drains, roads etc. They have been deputed for a period of two years. 

Last year, the government filled the vacancy by hiring engineers through KEONICS who had outsourced the task to an agency. Their term has come to an end. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 October 2023, 21:41 IST)
BengaluruBBMP

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT