BBMP gets 64 junior engineers

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has finally signed off on the appointments of 64 civil engineers after sitting on the file for more than 30 days, all in violation of standard procedures. These engineers, recruited by the Public Works Department, will be deputed to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which is short-staffed.
On September 20, DH reported that the UDD was delaying the process of deputing these engineers, although the PWD had completed the process of recruitment long ago and handed them over to the UDD on August 30.
These engineers will be posted in BBMP wards where the responsibilities include attending to grievances raised by citizens, scrutinising building plan violations, and ensuring the upkeep of wards through regular maintenance of
drains, roads etc. They have been deputed for a period of two years.
Last year, the government filled the vacancy by hiring engineers through KEONICS who had outsourced the task to an agency. Their term has come to an end.