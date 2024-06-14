BBMP gets flak from garbage contractors' body for awarding contract to pvt firm for transporting waste from 15 wards

MSGP Infratech, which operates a processing plant near Doddaballapur, is allowed to start the work on Saturday.

The order banks on the direction issued by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to entrust secondary transportation of wet waste to the company. "The service charges paid shall be 1% less than the lease quote finalised in the tendering packages for 243 wards of the BBMP with respect to secondary transportation," Girinath’s order stated.

The commissioner's directive follows a Karnataka High Court order, directing the BBMP to take appropriate decisions on merits and communicate the same to MSGP Infratech Pvt Ltd in February 2020.

The BBMP garbage contractors' association said the civic body has misconstrued the high court order to violate the transparency rules.