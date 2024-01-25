BBMP gets Rs 675 crore to clear bills

Bengaluru: The BBMP has received Rs 675 crore from the Urban Development Department (UDD) to clear bills of works sanctioned by the state government.
The development comes after BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath wrote to the government, stating that it owes Rs 2,150 crore to the contractors.
The state budget had set aside Rs 3,000 crore for the BBMP in the 2023-24 financial year. Other than the Rs 675 crore released earlier this week, the BBMP has received Rs 675 crore each in May and October last year.
The funds are expected to be used for road works and major projects that were announced in the Chief Minister's Nava Nagarothana programme last year.