BBMP hospital gave fake NOC to get ultrasound scanning machine; FIR filed

* Hospitals have to apply online with relevant documents, including a requisition for a no objection certificate (NOC).

* Original documents have to be sent to the District Health Office (DHO) by post.

* DHO verifies the document and gives the NOC.

* The hospital should then submit the NOC to the company selling the machine and obtain an invoice.

* The company sends the machine to the hospital, but doesn't install it.

* The hospital has to submit the NOC along with the invoice to the DHO for certification.

* An official from DHO visits the hospital and conducts an inspection.

* The DHO sends the certificate to the Deputy Commissioner’s office for the DC's signature.

* The certificate to use the machine is given to the hospital for five years.