BBMP identifies 30 dengue hotspots

Bengaluru: The BBMP, which is recording around 200 dengue cases daily, has identified 30 active dengue hotspots where more than two cases were reported within a short period.
As most of these locations are in slums, the civic body has decided to distribute neem oil and DEET cream (a repellent cream for prolonged protection against malaria and dengue vectors) to residents in an effort to contain the spread of the vector-borne disease.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body has already distributed neem oil and Odomos to 1,500 economically disadvantaged families. Additionally, the civic body has formed a team of 500 people to carry out fogging activities.
Published 29 July 2024, 22:30 IST