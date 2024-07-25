BBMP joins organisations to launch dengue awareness campaign

Bengaluru: At least 40 students from three schools participated in a dengue awareness programme on Wednesday, organised by the BeST cluster and partners of the Rockefeller Foundation-Alliance for Pathogen Surveillance Innovations-India, in collaboration with the BBMP.
Students from classes 5 to 10 from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hebbal; UAS Campus School, Hebbal; and Sri Aurobindo Public School, Sahakar Nagar; attended interactive sessions at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS). This is the first in a series of awareness campaigns for school students in the city.
Partners, including NCBS, ARTPARK, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, the Echo Network, and the Initiative for Climate Action, presented exhibits on mosquito breeding and dengue prevention efforts.
BeST and ARTPARK representatives explained predictive dengue models, while Dr Neha Mishra from Manipal Hospitals discussed vector-borne diseases and the importance of recognising symptoms and taking preventive measures.
BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishore stressed on the need to mobilise schoolchildren for dengue prevention and urged them to use the 1533 toll-free helpline to report water stagnation and potential breeding spots.
Dengue warrior reel competition gains momentum
The BBMP has extended the submission deadline for its dengue warrior reel competition to August 10.
Over 150 videos have been uploaded, tagging the BBMP health department and the special commissioner's official handles on social media.
The top five videos will win Rs 25,000 each, and the next five best will earn Rs 10,000 each. Educational institutions with the most entries can win Rs 1 lakh, and the teacher who encourages the most students will receive a cash prize of Rs 35,000.
