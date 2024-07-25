BBMP joins organisations to launch dengue awareness campaign

Bengaluru: At least 40 students from three schools participated in a dengue awareness programme on Wednesday, organised by the BeST cluster and partners of the Rockefeller Foundation-Alliance for Pathogen Surveillance Innovations-India, in collaboration with the BBMP.

Students from classes 5 to 10 from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hebbal; UAS Campus School, Hebbal; and Sri Aurobindo Public School, Sahakar Nagar; attended interactive sessions at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS). This is the first in a series of awareness campaigns for school students in the city.

Partners, including NCBS, ARTPARK, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, the Echo Network, and the Initiative for Climate Action, presented exhibits on mosquito breeding and dengue prevention efforts.