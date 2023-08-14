BBMP lab blaze: BMCRI, govt to bear treatment cost of 9 victims

The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), supported by the state government, will bear the cost for treatment of the nine victims of the fire accident that broke out at the BBMP quality control laboratory on Friday.
The patients, who are stable and recovering now, will be issued zero bills, doctors treating them told DH.
Dr Ramesh Krishna, dean and director, BMCRI, told DH that the doctors are conducting X-rays and CT scans for some of the patients who were at risk due to inhalation burns.
“Everyone is stable. But we have to keep observing them for the next 24 to 48 hours to rule out any lung infections,” he said. They will be monitored for the next two to three weeks.
Dr Ramesh KT, head of department, plastic surgery, BMCRI, explained that the inhalation burns were a cause for concern. “They have to recover from acute injuries. We have to wait for their outcomes in three to four days to check the depth of injuries,” he said.
Depending on the depth of the patient’s wounds, skin grafting and plastic surgery procedures will follow, he added.
The victims have suffered burns to their face and upper body, which generally heal better due to high blood supply to those parts of the body, said Dr Ramesh.
The patients, aged between 21 and 47, are receiving combined treatment with intravenous fluids and antibiotics with regular dressing of the wounds and other supportive treatment.
As of 6.30 pm on Saturday, six of the nine victims were stable and three others are critical but their condition has been stabilised with medical intervention. All the patients have suffered between 11 to 28 per cent burns.
Their airways will be consistently monitored for inhalation burns for the next 24 and 48 hours, the doctors said.
A team of specialists from the BMCRI, including the heads of departments from plastic surgery, nephrology, cardiology, and ENT, will be closely monitoring the condition of the patients.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the victims and their families on Saturday and directed doctors to provide them with special care. He noted that they might require long-term treatment for recovery.
Former minister Dr Ashwath Narayan C N also visited the hospital.