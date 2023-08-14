BBMP lab blaze: BMCRI, govt to bear treatment cost of 9 victims

The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), supported by the state government, will bear the cost for treatment of the nine victims of the fire accident that broke out at the BBMP quality control laboratory on Friday.

The patients, who are stable and recovering now, will be issued zero bills, doctors treating them told DH.

Dr Ramesh Krishna, dean and director, BMCRI, told DH that the doctors are conducting X-rays and CT scans for some of the patients who were at risk due to inhalation burns.

“Everyone is stable. But we have to keep observing them for the next 24 to 48 hours to rule out any lung infections,” he said. They will be monitored for the next two to three weeks.

Dr Ramesh KT, head of department, plastic surgery, BMCRI, explained that the inhalation burns were a cause for concern. “They have to recover from acute injuries. We have to wait for their outcomes in three to four days to check the depth of injuries,” he said.