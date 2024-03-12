BBMP launches tax-first, khata-later scheme

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday launched a new scheme allowing owners to pay their property tax without having to wait for the 'A' khata or 'B' khata certificates.
Introduced as Section 144 of the BBMP Act, the scheme would allow property tax collection even from irregular and unauthorised properties, if they are not on government land.
"The BBMP is launching a secure online system where citizens can apply for entry of their properties in the property tax register of the BBMP. It allows the citizens to immediately pay their property tax and obtain a temporary property tax number," the press note released by the civic body stated.
Last week, DH ran a report on the scheme titled 'BBMP to offer tax-first, khata-later option to property owners'.
Officially launching the scheme on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said: "This is a special opportunity for lakhs of property owners, enabling them to take full advantage of the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, including interest and other waivers, offered until July 31."
Owners can log in with their mobile number, verify their identity through Aadhaar, upload their property photos, along with the GPS location of the property. They should also upload registration deeds and other documents. This will be treated as application for the BBMP khata for the property, the press release said.
During the online process, the BBMP will issue an automatic temporary property tax number, enabling owners to immediately pay the property tax based on the details they furnish.
Online application for the scheme can be filed at https://bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in/ after March 20.
Citizens can also approach their local assistant revenue officers, who will enter the details in the system and generate the temporary property tax number, enabling them to pay the tax for their properties and also apply for the BBMP khata.
The facility can also be availed at Bengaluru One centres.
(Published 11 March 2024, 21:58 IST)