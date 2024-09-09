BBMP mulls relaxing rules to boost registration of PGs  

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is reviewing its registration rules for paying guest (PG) accommodations in the city and is considering relaxing some of the requirements to encourage more owners to comply.

The civic body is resorting to the review since a mere 2,500 PG accommodations in the city have registered with the Palike, although industry experts put their numbers at 10,000.

Reluctance of PG owners to register with the BBMP poses significant safety risks for their occupants as the ones that fail to register tend to compromise on security standards.