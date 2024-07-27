BBMP offices to be open on Saturday to help One Time Settlement beneficiaries 

Bengaluru: For the benefit of property tax payers eligible under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to keep the offices of the assistant revenue officer and zonal joint commissioner open on Saturday.
Although this Saturday is a fourth Saturday, the BBMP made this decision because the OTS benefits are only available until July 31.
The OTS scheme aims to provide relief to property tax defaulters through interest waivers and reduced penalty amounts.
Published 26 July 2024, 21:34 IST