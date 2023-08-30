BBMP official arrested for demanding Rs 50K bribe

Lokayukta police on Tuesday arrested a BBMP official for taking a bribe to sign an application necessary for clearing outstanding bills.
Shivanna, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in the solid waste management (SWM) wing of the BBMP, Chamarajpet, was caught in his office following a trap by Lokayukta officials, the anti-corruption agency said in a statement.
D G Venkatesh, a contractor who manages the collection of solid waste in the Chamarajpet ward, alleged that Shivanna was demanding Rs 50,000 to sign the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) application, which is mandatory to get the SWM bills cleared.
Lokayukta police subsequently filed an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
On Tuesday, they laid a trap and caught Shivanna taking Rs 10,000 from the complainant, the statement added.