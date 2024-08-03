BBMP orders printing establishments against using plastic

"The printers and other agencies engaged in the business of printing of displays and hoardings within the corporation limits are working under the provisions of the BBMP Act 2020, and the terms and conditions of the trade licence issued to them. Any printing of the posters, banners, flexes, hoardings, etc, which are likely to be used in contravention of Section 158 of the BBMP Act, 2020, amounts to abetment of the crime and makes such a printer liable for punishment,” the order stated.