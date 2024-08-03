BBMP orders printing establishments against using plastic

Bengaluru: Citing the Karnataka High Court's multiple orders on unauthorised advertisements, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has directed all printing establishments not to use prohibited plastic materials.
The BBMP said it was necessary to preventively break the chain of creation and erection of these illegal advertisements and displays.
"Each printer is duty-bound to ensure that it does not supply displays, flexes and hoardings which are likely to be used for public display in contravention of Section 158 of the BBMP Act, 2020. This includes flexes, banners pamphlets or hoardings which are likely to be used for public displays such as for birthday wishes, obituaries, welcoming boards, etc," BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said in his order on Friday.
The civic body warned of action under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Defacement) Act, 1981, and the BBMP Act, 2020.
The 1981 Act, officials said, prohibits erection, exhibition or retention of advertisement or display over any building or land or structure or wall or hoarding in any manner whatsoever in any place without the written permission of the BBMP commissioner.
"Any violation of the provisions of the BBMP Act is a criminal offence punishable with up to one-year imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh,” the order stated.
"The printers and other agencies engaged in the business of printing of displays and hoardings within the corporation limits are working under the provisions of the BBMP Act 2020, and the terms and conditions of the trade licence issued to them. Any printing of the posters, banners, flexes, hoardings, etc, which are likely to be used in contravention of Section 158 of the BBMP Act, 2020, amounts to abetment of the crime and makes such a printer liable for punishment,” the order stated.
Published 02 August 2024, 22:07 IST