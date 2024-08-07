BBMP plans Rs 4-crore splurge on Mahatma Gandhi Plaza

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has collected a record revenue of Rs 3,200 crore this year, has proposed a Rs 4-crore project to upgrade the Mahatma Gandhi Plaza on MG Road.
The plan includes installing permanent stairs to access the statue for garlanding, improving pavements and adding LED lights.
However, activists argue that the civic body is splurging unnecessarily, claiming that the same work could be completed for just Rs 4 lakh.
The project, officially titled the "Upgradation and Redevelopment of Mahatma Gandhi Plaza at MG Road", is being undertaken by the BBMP's East Division.
The plaza is located within the Shantinagar assembly constituency.
Situated near Anil Kumble Circle, the open space is already well maintained, with workers actively removing weeds and trimming overgrown grass. While the water fountains were non-functional, the pavements appeared to be in good condition.
A recent visit by Deccan Herald revealed that the park was frequented by many visitors taking leisurely strolls.
Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan
A review of the tender document suggests that the BBMP may have inflated the project cost by including unnecessary works, yet the civic body has not made the conceptual plan public.
Anil Nachappa, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from the Shantinagar constituency, criticised the BBMP for what he sees as wasteful spending. "The park is well maintained and could be improved with minor works costing less than Rs 4 lakh. The BBMP should instead allocate funds for more pressing needs," Nachappa said.
He also pointed out that while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had announced an investigation into the BBMP projects initiated during the BJP’s tenure, more needs to be done to assure citizens that taxpayers' money is being spent effectively.
Published 06 August 2024, 21:17 IST