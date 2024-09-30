BBMP plans to borrow Rs 39,000 crore to fund mega infra projects

A senior official recalled that the BBMP had raised Rs 250 crore through bonds in 1999-2000 and hadn't repeated anything like that since.

"At first glance, the investment in these four projects may seem substantial, but it is worth it. For instance, the Peripheral Ring Road was estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore in 2006 but the cost has now shot up to Rs 27,000 crore as the project has dragged on for decades,” he said.