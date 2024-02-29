BBMP presents a budget with an outlay of Rs 12,369 crore

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday presented its budget for the year 2024-25 with a total outlay of Rs 12,369 crore. The civic body aims to collect Rs 6,000 crore from property tax while it expects a budgetary support of Rs 3,000 crore from the state government.
The budget was presented by Shivanand Kalkeri, BBMP's special commissioner of finance, in the absence of an elected body. This is the fourth budget being presented by the bureaucrats as the election to the council has been kept on hold since September 2020.
In the new financial year, the BBMP hopes to introduce premium floor area ratio (FAR) that allows high-rise buildings as well as a new advertisement policy. Both these policies are expected to generate revenue of Rs 2,000 crore.
Some of the projects that have received funds include: alternate road to Kempegowda International Airport from Sadahalli gate via Begur and Satanur Meesaganahalli; Rs 100 crore to construct roads in the rajakaluve buffer zone, Rs 300 crore for white-topping of roads, Rs 50 crore for building a skywalk at Banashankari etc.
The BBMP has also set aside Rs 1.5 crore to each of the 225 wards for undertaking works such as de-silting of drains, filling of potholes, maintenance of footpath and establishing monsoon control room. In addition to this, a grant of RS 1.25 crore has been set aside for each ward to undertake development works.
