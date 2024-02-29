BBMP presents a budget with an outlay of Rs 12,369 crore

In the new financial year, the BBMP hopes to introduce premium floor area ratio (FAR) that allows high-rise buildings as well as a new advertisement policy. Both these policies are expected to generate revenue of Rs 2,000 crore.

Some of the projects that have received funds include: alternate road to Kempegowda International Airport from Sadahalli gate via Begur and Satanur Meesaganahalli; Rs 100 crore to construct roads in the rajakaluve buffer zone, Rs 300 crore for white-topping of roads, Rs 50 crore for building a skywalk at Banashankari etc.

The BBMP has also set aside Rs 1.5 crore to each of the 225 wards for undertaking works such as de-silting of drains, filling of potholes, maintenance of footpath and establishing monsoon control room. In addition to this, a grant of RS 1.25 crore has been set aside for each ward to undertake development works.