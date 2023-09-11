BBMP resumes building plan approvals after 4-month hiatus

Wait continues

The long wait continues for big builders who still await the approval of the BBMP and BDA for building plans, development plans or change of land use (CLU).

The delay will jolt builders who have borrowed money from banks, but are unable to begin construction.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told reporters that approvals are given both for small and big buildings.

But several big builders DH spoke to said that the BBMP is yet to begin sanctioning building plans.

Girish, additional director, Town Planning Department, BBMP, stressed that the civic body did not stop sanctioning building plans for small or large projects.

“There could have been some delays in verification, but there has not been a hold,” Girish added.

DH once again reached out to builders to verify the claim. They told us that the BBMP was only approving requests in select cases that came with recommendations, but maintained the freeze on processing requests for large buildings.

“The new rates for processing applications are being fixed,” one of them said.