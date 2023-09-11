BBMP resumes building plan approvals after 4-month hiatus

In a relief for owners of small plots, the BBMP has resumed processing applications for building plans for structures that are less than three floors, after a four-month gap.
But the BBMP and the BDA are yet to approve construction of large buildings such as apartment complexes or
commercial buildings.
Multiple sources in the BBMP told DH that zonal offices have started issuing ‘sanctioned plans’ for ground plus three (floor) buildings. These applications were kept on hold ever since the new government came to power.
Officials said the approvals have been given in the last one week.
During their raid of the BBMP Town Planning offices in various zones, Lokayukta sleuths stumbled on a large number of files on building plans. Officials were questioned for delaying approvals, which come under the Sakala Act that promises timely delivery of services.
Wait continues
The long wait continues for big builders who still await the approval of the BBMP and BDA for building plans, development plans or change of land use (CLU).
The delay will jolt builders who have borrowed money from banks, but are unable to begin construction.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told reporters that approvals are given both for small and big buildings.
But several big builders DH spoke to said that the BBMP is yet to begin sanctioning building plans.
Girish, additional director, Town Planning Department, BBMP, stressed that the civic body did not stop sanctioning building plans for small or large projects.
“There could have been some delays in verification, but there has not been a hold,” Girish added.
DH once again reached out to builders to verify the claim. They told us that the BBMP was only approving requests in select cases that came with recommendations, but maintained the freeze on processing requests for large buildings.
“The new rates for processing applications are being fixed,” one of them said.