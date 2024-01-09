BBMP revisits lease rules for its properties

Bengaluru: As the BBMP works towards collecting the ambitious Rs 4,500 crore in taxes by the end of the financial year, it is proposing revisions to its lease rules to rake in additional revenue.
Since a significant portion of its properties has been leased out for pitiful amounts, the revised lease is expected to address revenue leakage.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH that the civic body is revising lease rules to ensure both retention of control over the properties and increase revenue.
"We have secured the consent of the deputy chief minister, and the draft rules are currently in preparation," he stated, refraining from offering more details and assuring that draft rules will be notified for objections once ready
Numerous BBMP properties, primarily located in the city’s core area, have reportedly been leased at nominal rates, despite commanding premium values.
Lease’s agreements to these properties had been entered into years ago and feature unrealistically low rates, contributing little to the Palike's funds. Compounding the issue, original lessees have sublet these properties at exorbitant rents, deviating from the terms of the initial contracts.
Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), BBMP, confirmed the imminent revision of lease rules to enhance the BBMP’s revenue. "Some of these lease agreements date back eight to 10 years," he said.
Last month, the BBMP merged its revenue division with the estate department to ensure better asset management and to increase revenue.