BBMP ropes in 8 private firms for tree census

The BBMP has made a fresh attempt at undertaking tree census by engaging eight private firms for the task.
The civic body — which plans to create a unique identity card for each tree — estimates that the city has around 20.8 lakh trees and expects that the project would cost close to Rs 4 crore.
Last week, the BBMP floated tenders for the tree census, which was in cold storage for four years.
Failed attempts
Although the Karnataka High Court had ordered enumeration of green cover in 2019, none of the BBMP’s past attempts succeeded. It had earlier tied up with the Institute of Wood Science and Technology, but the project did not take off.
The exercise of conducting tree census has been divided into eight zones. The unique ID will carry details such as girth, species name, photograph, and the location of the tree.
Environmentalists are, however, not happy with the BBMP 's plan to engage private firms and want the civic body to work with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and University of Agricultural Sciences (GKVK), etc.