BBMP ropes in detective agency to hire teachers; many fear job loss

As per official records, the civic body has committed to pay a total of Rs 3.40 crore to Appu Detective and Security Services Ltd. The amount includes salaries, employer contribution of provident fund and 2 per cent of service charge. In exchange, the agency is expected to provide 138 teachers for nursery, primary, and high schools, as well as pre-university colleges in the BBMP’s South and RR Nagar zones.