BBMP serves notices to owners underpaying property tax

"I have received complaints that the BBMP has been serving notices by revising the property tax and demanding the excess unpaid amount of the last seven years. This is being done without following any guidelines. The property tax revision is unscientific and there is no provision in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act, 1976, or the BBMP Act, 2020,” Reddy said in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister.