BBMP stirs the pot: Bengaluru eateries feel the heat in fire safety sweep

What the fire dept says

Kamal Pant Director General of Police and Director General Fire and Emergency Services spoke to DH about the challenges faced by the department to keep violations in check. “We don’t have the manpower to conduct surveys on what buildings are flouting the NOC regulations; it is a tall order because we hardly have 40 offices in Bengaluru. It will serve very little purpose to go on such a drive now” he said. “Big builders that have several high-rise and mid-rise buildings in the city have much to lose if they don’t comply with necessary regulations unlike smaller builders. Because the builders invest huge sums of money into their construction projects they tend to take necessary safety measures to avoid dangerous consequences. A lot of these smaller builders can get away with this but they are not under our purview” Pant said. It is very utopian he said to expect that all buildings are checked before during and after construction and from time to time. “It is simply not possible to keep checking what everyone is doing in their buildings after permissions are given. Whether it is a high-rise building or not the operator should take the onus of following the right safety protocols.”