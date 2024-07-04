BBMP takes custody of 15 acres of Bengaluru Palace land

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken possession of about 15 acres and 17.5 guntas of Palace land situated both on Jayamahal Road and Bellary Road by providing compensation as per the transferable development rights (TDR) scheme. The erstwhile royal family of Mysuru is likely to challenge the compensation of about Rs 1 crore in the Supreme Court as it is not on par with the market value.
BBMP’s chief commissioner Tushar Girinath confirmed that the civic body has taken possession of the land, which will be used for widening the roads. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), he said, is responsible for issuing the Development Rights Certificates (DRCs) to the property owners.
Last month, the civic body served notice to Mysuru’s royal family for undertaking a joint inspection of the property on June 18. As the notice received no response, the BBMP served the second notice on June 26, stating that the civic body would take possession of the palace land if the family did not join the inspection scheduled on July 1.
When the second notice too did not receive any response, the BBMP reportedly went ahead with the process of taking over the palace land. According to sources, the BDA is planning to send the copy of the DRC – which is valued at Rs 1 crore – to the royal family through speed post as no one came forward to collect it physically.
The BBMP arrived at the compensation on the basis of an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) in May this year. It directed the civic body to go by the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act 1996, which had fixed Rs 11 crore as the value for the entire 472-acre palace land. That translates to about Rs 35 lakh for 15 acres and 17.5 guntas. A compensation of Rs 1 crore was arrived at by taking into account 1.5 of the base value and simple interest.
A source close to the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru is disappointed with the way compensation was fixed.
“We are going to challenge the compensation in the Supreme Court as it is contrary to the court directions,” he said.
“The DRC is based on market value and it is not mentioned in the certificate. The value is derived by selling it in the market.” he said.
Two cases are pending before the Supreme Court with respect to the 472-acre of Bengaluru Palace land. One, the compensation of Rs 11 crore fixed in the 1996 Act. Second, the acquisition of 15 acres of land for widening roads.
Reliable sources told DH that the value of compensation is mentioned in the development rights certificates (DRCs) as per the TDR rules notified in 2016 so that there is no misuse.
Published 03 July 2024, 21:49 IST