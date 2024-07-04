BBMP takes custody of 15 acres of Bengaluru Palace land

The BBMP arrived at the compensation on the basis of an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) in May this year. It directed the civic body to go by the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act 1996, which had fixed Rs 11 crore as the value for the entire 472-acre palace land. That translates to about Rs 35 lakh for 15 acres and 17.5 guntas. A compensation of Rs 1 crore was arrived at by taking into account 1.5 of the base value and simple interest.