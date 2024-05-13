BBMP targets advertisement, premium floor area to increase revenue  

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) aims to collect more revenue in 2024-25 through advertisement fees, a higher premium floor area ratio (FAR), and deposits from optic fibre cable operators.

This increase in revenue targets follows the state government's decision to raise the civic body’s budget by Rs 745 crore. While the targets are difficult to achieve, the BBMP made these corrections to accommodate the new allocations.

Ahead of the new financial year, the BBMP presented a budget with a Rs 12,369-crore outlay. The government approved the budget by increasing allocations for solid waste management and grants earmarked for the discretionary use of the Bengaluru development minister, mayor, chief commissioner and others.