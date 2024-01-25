BBMP to buy 1,955 hand-held mechanical sweepers  

Bengaluru: The BBMP has opted to purchase 1,955 hand-held mechanical sweepers, allocating Rs 7 crore for this acquisition.
This marks the third endeavour to acquire mechanical sweepers, following two unsuccessful attempts.
The BBMP said that each of the machines would cost Rs 40,000. The project has been funded by the 15th Finance Commission to rid the city of dust.
All 15,450 pourakarmikas will get the sweepers to clean 11,000 kilometres of ward or zonal roads. Some of the roads are currently swept by mechanical sweepers.
Some pourakarmikas expressed concern over using these machines, especially since they are accustomed to sweeping the roads using two brooms.