BBMP to hold larval survey in 14 lakh houses to destroy dengue breeding areas

Bengaluru: Probably for the first time, the city municipal corporation has decided to visit half of the households in Bengaluru for a larval survey to obviate the dengue threat.
The BBMP will also procure 38,000 NS1 antigen kits from the Drugs Control Department to test those showing symptoms of dengue.
With Bengaluru reporting a two-fold surge in dengue cases compared to the same period last year, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath — who himself contracted the viral infection last week — told reporters that the administration is ramping up preventive measures.
Girinath said intermittent rains could be the reason for the spread of the dengue virus.
"We have created one block for every 1,000 households. A team of health inspectors, ASHA workers, NSS volunteers and nursing students will visit 14 lakh houses situated in slums, densely populated pockets, and low-lying areas. The aim is to destroy mosquito breeding grounds and collect samples of people who suffer from fever,” the BBMP chief said.
He said the plan was drawn during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will hold one more review meeting on the dengue situation in the city on Thursday.
Official data revealed that 5,300 cases have been reported in the state from January to June. In Bengaluru, 1,230 cases were found. Although five people have succumbed to the infection in the state, Bengaluru did not report any casualty to dengue so far.
Besides the survey, the civic body has also asked officials and engineers to destroy larval breeding points in their jurisdiction.
"Internally, we will observe Friday as 'dry day'. Zonal commissioners, engineers and staff of various departments, including solid waste, stormwater drain, lakes, have been asked to clear and fog areas that could become mosquito breeding centres,” Girinath said.
Places to be covered in the survey include Bellandur, CV Raman Nagar, New Thippasandra, Konanda, Abbige, Adugodi, Subramanyanagar, Amruthahalli, MS Palya, and Konanakunte.
Official records show Mahadevapura and East zones have reported the highest number of dengue cases.
Published 26 June 2024, 20:37 IST