Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s Chief Electoral Office (CEO) has directed the BBMP to hold voter enrolment drives in every zonal, ward and polling booths in the city.
The special drive will be held on November 18 and 19, as well as December 2 and 3.
In addition to the special drive, corrections in the electoral roll, including adding of names, can be done until December 9. Citizens can log into voters.eci.gov.in or the voter helpline mobile app for availing the services.
This is being done across all 28 assembly constituencies.