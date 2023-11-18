BBMP to invest Rs 22 cr to build a bio-methanation plant in Yelahanka

As per the proposal, the BSWML will spend Rd 22.44 crore towards building a 50 tonne per day (TPD) capacity plant. It will also provide Rs 362 per tonne for processing the waste while the private player is expected to bear the equal amount as A part of operations and maintenance (O&M) of the plant. In return, the service provider is expected to pay Rs 425 per tonne to the BBMP from the revenue generated from selling the bio-CNG.