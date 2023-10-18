BBMP to launch mobile app for lake, park maintenance

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon launch a dedicated mobile application that will help track the maintenance of lakes and parks in the city.
According to a senior BBMP official, the contractors and BBMP engineers responsible for every park and lake will be instructed to update the status regularly.
“Contractors who have received the maintenance contract will have to upload the photos and time when the maintenance activities were taken up. This will be a routine activity.
"Similarly, the engineers responsible should also inspect the area at regular intervals and upload photos along with their comments,” the official explained.
While this will help record the progress and fix accountability on the contractor, the application will also be open to the public to keep track of the works in their neighbourhood.
“There are many of them interested in supporting the BBMP in its works. Since the officials cannot track the works at every lake or park on a daily basis, any complaint and feedback from the public will help ensure works are going on as expected,” another official said.
It will be linked with the Sahaaya application and any complaint raised by the public will be recorded and addressed within a timeframe, the officials said.