BBMP to offer tax-first, khata-later option to property owners

Bengaluru: The BBMP is all set to come up with a new system where owners can pay property tax without waiting for the khata certificate. The one-time relief has been conceptualised to help residents who are unable to get either ‘A’ or ‘B’ khata for their property, thanks to undue demands made by revenue officers.
Under this system, the owners — be it residential or commercial properties— will be able to self-declare the plot size and built-up area on the BBMP’s website. Based on the guidance value, the website will compute the property tax automatically. The photo of the owner — which is also required under the self-assessment scheme — as well as the location and photo of the property will be made mandatory, officials said.
The civic body, once it gets approval from stakeholders including Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, plans to build a complete IT-based workflow to implement the system. Aadhaar-based authentication and sale deed fetched from the sub-registrar’s office will be used to identify the authenticity of the owner before he/she is allowed to pay the tax.
Top officials of the BBMP are of the view that many property owners are not paying the tax as they are unable to get khata certificates on time because of the exorbitant bribes prevalent in the bottom line. They say the system will benefit property owners since the question of penalty and interest for delayed tax payment does not arise.
As per the new BBMP Act, late payment of property tax attracts 9% interest and the penalty is double of arrears. In all instances, property owners end up paying more penalty and interest than what is actually due to the civic body.
Once the new system is in place, the BBMP also stands to benefit as it aims to bring close to seven lakh properties under the tax net. Given that both ‘A’ and ‘B’ khata properties follow the same tax structure, the new system is unlikely to face any problems.
“We allow people to pay the property tax and then verify the details. If the filing is correct, there will be no issue. If there is any mischief, we will act as per the law,” a senior BBMP official said. He said regular verification would be completed before the next financial year.
Murali G, a resident of Hagadur, said it is not difficult to get ‘A’ khata certificate provided the property owner has documents such as Gramathana (village panchayat khata), betterment charge slip, DC conversion, layout approval for independent buildings or the plan sanction for apartment. “Since many do not have it, the revenue officials make them run around even to issue ‘B’ khata certificates,” he said.
