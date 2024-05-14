BBMP to provide dental care, physiotherapy in PHCs  

Bengaluru: In the first initiative of its kind, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to open dental clinics and physiotherapy centres in at least one of the primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in each of its eight zones.
Presently, the civic body’s medical services are restricted to primary, child and maternity care. The latest plan it its attempt to expand its services.
In this year’s budget, the civic body has earmarked Rs 275 crore for health-related activities and officials from the BBMP’s health department opined that this could be utilised to set up these new services.
“We are exploring new possibilities and are yet to come up with a plan. We want to start the new services in at least one of the PHCs in every zone. We are identifying the place and planning on how we can set this up,” said Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.
Dr Syed Sirajuddin Madini, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), BBMP, said the proposal to include dental services was prepared after the civic body received numerous requests from the public.
“The poor reached out to us, pointing out that dental treatment was expensive in the private sector and there is a need for support from the civic body. In the first stage, we plan to introduce basic dental treatment,” Madini said.
While space and equipment may not be a problem, officials are concerned about bringing in experts and doctors to run the set up since both dental treatment and physiotherapy can only be handled by specialists.
“We are trying to reach out to medical colleges and see if consultants are willing to work with us for an honorarium pay,” Kishore said.
The proposal to set up dental clinics has been sent to the BBMP Chief Commissioner for approval.
Published 13 May 2024, 22:31 IST