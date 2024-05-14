BBMP to provide dental care, physiotherapy in PHCs  

Bengaluru: In the first initiative of its kind, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to open dental clinics and physiotherapy centres in at least one of the primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in each of its eight zones.

Presently, the civic body’s medical services are restricted to primary, child and maternity care. The latest plan it its attempt to expand its services.

In this year’s budget, the civic body has earmarked Rs 275 crore for health-related activities and officials from the BBMP’s health department opined that this could be utilised to set up these new services.