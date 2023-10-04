BBMP to recall tenders for twin flyovers

A day after DH reported about the BBMP's plan to build twin flyovers on Kanakapura Road even when it is planning a comprehensive infrastructure plan to decongest Bengaluru, the civic body decided to recall the tenders pertaining to the flyovers.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH that no road-related infrastructure projects will be taken up in isolation, until the comprehensive report is ready.
Last month, the BBMP's Projects (Central) Department had floated tenders inviting consultancy firms to prepare a feasibility report and detailed project report for two flyovers — one at MN Krishna Rao Park and another at Sarakki Junction. The tender will now be recalled.