BBMP to spend Rs 3.4 crore to plant 10,900 saplings along Satellite Town Ring Road

Bengaluru: The BBMP has made a proposal to plant 10,900 saplings on both sides of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) between Dobbspet and Doddabelavangala (Doddaballapur) in the city's outskirts.

The civic body will spend about Rs 3.4 crore for the compensatory afforestation activity, which is Rs 3,100 per sapling.