BBMP to start survey of street vendors soon

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has commenced preparations for a new survey of street vendors in the city.
Although the last survey took place in 2017 and the law requires a survey every five years, the BBMP has not conducted one since.
Speaking to DH, Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner (Welfare), BBMP, confirmed that the civic body has developed a new mobile application specifically for the street vendor survey, which will begin soon.
"We have instructed all zonal commissioners to initiate the process and form teams for the survey. Initially, we planned to hire a private agency, but due to opposition from the vendors, we have now decided that our own officials will conduct the survey,” he said.
Despite the plans being set in motion, street vendors believe the survey might take two to three months to start, as there has been little activity at the zonal level.
"For the survey to proceed, the Town Vending Committee (TVC) must approve it. Except for the RR Nagar Zone, TVC meetings have not been held in the other zones. In many areas, zonal officials have been delaying the process, which will only extend the timeline,” explained Babu S from the Bengaluru Urban District Street Vendors Federation.
The survey aims to provide recognition to street vendors and regulate street-vending businesses.
While street vendors claim that nearly 1.5 lakh people are operating various trades on city roads, the BBMP’s 2017 survey identified only 25,000 vendors, with only 60% of them having received ID cards to legalise their businesses.
