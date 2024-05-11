BBMP uses sensors to gauge monsoon floods  

“The water levels (measurements) will be passed to the BBMP's Integrated Command Centre from KSNDMC,” said a BBMP statement. “It is colour-coded to understand the situation. While green- and blue-level indicators imply that the water level is safe, red means danger. Once it reaches the black level, the city will have to prepare to face floods.”

The sensors are fitted with technology to run on solar power.

The statement also said civic authorities are prepared to tackle the rains. “The stormwater drains have been cleaned,” it assured. “We also cleared debris on the roadside and cleaned the shoulder drains on arterial and sub-arterial roads.”

The BBMP has put reinforced concrete cantilever retaining walls on 581 kilometres of the 860-kilometre stormwater drain network. Construction of these walls is currently in progress on an additional 199 kilometres.

The BBMP also assured that it has taken steps to prevent a deluge at 74 flood-prone areas in the city.