BBMP well prepared for the monsoons in Bengaluru: Tushar Girinath

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath attributed the water-logging on city roads, after the light showers the city received Friday evening, to ongoing infrastructure projects and large-scale construction activities.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Girinath said that many government agencies including BWSSB, Bescom, and KPTCL had taken up activities that had caused obstructions on the city roads. “Since these agencies can’t take up much work during the monsoons, many of them have taken up work now. Owing to this, construction materials and debris have been lying on the roadside and BBMP drains causing obstruction,” he said.
BBMP has spoken with all the agencies working in the city and requested them to finish all the work by May 20.
Girinath, however, asserted that the civic body was well prepared for the monsoons and has completed cleaning close to 75% of the drains in the city.
“We started a 15-day intense cleaning drive from April 19. Now, we have extended it till May 10 and we have so far cleaned up close to 75% of the drains,” he said.
That apart, every third week of the month will now be declared as intense cleaning week and the BBMP officials will take additional caution during that week to clean up the drains. BBMP has also set up zonal helplines in every zone and going ahead more staff will be put on duty to ensure the helpline is active 24/7.
Published 04 May 2024, 22:43 IST