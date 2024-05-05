BBMP well prepared for the monsoons in Bengaluru: Tushar Girinath

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Girinath said that many government agencies including BWSSB, Bescom, and KPTCL had taken up activities that had caused obstructions on the city roads. “Since these agencies can’t take up much work during the monsoons, many of them have taken up work now. Owing to this, construction materials and debris have been lying on the roadside and BBMP drains causing obstruction,” he said.