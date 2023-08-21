BBMP worker kills self after wife cheats on him with friend

A 37-year-old BBMP contract worker hanged himself after learning about his wife’s illicit relationship with his friend.
A few days ago, the deceased Lokesh caught his wife Shashikala with his friend Chiranjeevi in a room in their house. A devastated Lokesh did not speak to his wife since.
On Saturday, Lokesh’s mother found him hanging from a honge tree (Pongamia) in his farm. His mother has lodged a complaint against Shashikala and her lover.
Police have filed an FIR under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested Shashikala. Chiranjeevi is on the run.
A senior officer said that the police found a death note penned by Lokesh before taking the extreme step. “He had written that he did everything she asked for, he built a new home, and he was immensely in love with her, but she cheated on him.”
Lokesh and Shashikala worked with the BBMP, where they fell in love. They got married and had two children. Shashikala left her job and lived with Lokesh’s family in a newly built house in Chikkamaranahalli. Lokesh visited Bengaluru for two or three days a week on work and stayed back in the city for the duration. During his absence, Shashikala developed a relationship with Chiranjeevi.
When Lokesh returned home unannounced, he found his wife and friend together.
In his death note, Lokesh had said he and Shashikala should have been role models for their daughters, but Shashikala had taken the wrong path. That, however, did not stop him from writing that he loved her and hated his friend. Before ending the letter, Lokesh wished his wife well.