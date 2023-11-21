BBMP worker stabbed to death over petty argument  

A 26-year-old BBMP worker was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend in Byatarayanapura police station limits following a petty argument.
Police arrested 29-year-old Prabhu, an autorickshaw driver, on charges of stabbing Bharath in his neck with a sharp object.
Around 12.30 am on Monday, Bharath, and a few others, including Prabhu, went to see their deceased friend near Pantarapalya. They were having a conversation when Prabhu and Bharath got into an argument that quickly escalated.
Prabhu grew infuriated and stabbed Bharath with a sharp object in his neck and other parts of the body. Bharath was taken to Victoria Hospital by his friends, where he was declared brought dead.
Byatarayanapura police registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and arrested Prabhu hours after the incident.