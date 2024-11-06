Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP's asphalt plant unused due to contractors' influence

In some cases, the BBMP has hired private contractors for works costing as little as Rs 10 lakh, bypassing its in-house facility.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 20:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 20:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBBMP

Follow us on :

Follow Us