BBMP's drive against illegal OFCs hits roadblocks

Bengaluru: Although the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) were quick to announce a drive to remove illegal Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) following the electrocution in eastern Bengaluru last month, there has been hardly any progress on the ground, commuters and citizens complain.
The BBMP, in a public notice, had warned OFC operators to declare all the cables laid by them by December 20 and offered to regularise the illegal cables.
However, according to sources within the BBMP, the civic body has not received a good response from OFC operators, with very few of them declaring the cables they have laid. Senior BBMP officials said that many operators had requested more time to declare the cable count.
“Many of them have said they need more time to declare since they have to put together the data for the entire city. If they leave out any of them, it will be a problem later. However, we have said that we cannot give more time and asked them to file the details soon,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.
While the notice had also asserted that the undeclared cables would be removed mercilessly after December 20, Girinath said that the BBMP had yet to conduct any such drive. Bescom officials, however, said they were removing illegal cables attached to electric poles and bundled them with power cables. However, they asserted that such cables had been removed from over 1,000 locations, and sources said that many had reappeared.
“I have inspected several spots and got the cables removed. However, many of them are back at the same spot the next day. It has become a cycle — we remove them, they reappear and we again remove them. We are not sure how to put a break to this menace,” said a senior Bescom official from the Bengaluru North Circle.
Residents pointed out that the OFC cable menace had been bugging the city for a while now and the BBMP had failed to tackle the problem. “This is not the first time they have issued a public notice. Similar notices were issued earlier. But nothing has changed on the ground. Even to this day, cables are hanging dangerously even in the CBD,” said Sumanth S, a techie.