BBMP's new revenue head to revamp tax mop-up

The state government on Wednesday posted Munish Moudgil, an IAS officer of the 1998 batch, as special commissioner of the BBMP's revenue department.
Considered an upright officer, Moudgil is expected to help the BBMP in mopping up revenue from various sources, mostly property tax.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, was not happy with the BBMP's revenue collection wing as he felt the annual property tax collection of Rs 3,000 crore was too less for a city like Bengaluru.
On Wednesday, the government also posted five zonal commissioners for the BBMP in its attempt to strengthen the zones to work independently and attend to citizen grievances.
New zonal commissioners
Vinoth Priya R (South)
Karee Gowda (Yelahanka)
Snehal R (East)
Preeti Gehlot (Dasarahalli)
Ibrahim Maigur (Mahadevapura)